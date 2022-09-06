Letter: Cheryl Onderchain and Beth Hess, Moms for Liberty Loudoun

Editor: The Loudoun County School Board will hold a special election Nov. 8 for the Broad Run and Leesburg districts. LCPS has made national news over the past two years and much of it for the wrong reasons, so this election is seen by many as an important step in restoring LCPS and getting the focus back on the quality of the schools and less on personal politics.

The Loudoun chapter of Moms For Liberty is hosting a candidate forum on Sept. 21 and invited all six candidates to participate. An open forum gives each candidate an opportunity to talk about their platform.

Unfortunately, neither Nick Gothard (Broad Run) nor Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) will attend. In fact, neither candidate has shown the courtesy of a formal reply to our invitation.

Mr. Gothard released a statement calling on his opponents to decline our invitation because, “the organization proposes segregating LGBT children.” This is completely false. At no time has the leadership of this organization ever made such a claim. The Moms for Liberty mission is primarily focused on parental rights at all levels of government. Our membership includes Republican and Democrat voters who have become concerned about government overreach and a lost focus on the future of this country—our children. The organization was started in early 2021 and already has over 100,000 members and dozens of chapters across the country.

The other four candidates have expressed their desire to remove politics from the LCPS, which seems a worthy goal. But when looking at the webpages for Mr. Gothard and Ms. Ogedegbe, there is no mention of moving forward and leaving behind the division of the past two years. Rather, we see a list of endorsements from the Loudoun County Democrat Committee, the Loudoun Education Association (teachers’ union), and various Democrat party politicians at the national, state and local levels.

We can only wonder why Mr. Gothard and Ms. Ogedegbe would not want to take advantage of an opportunity to present their ideas for a better school system to Republican, Democrat and Independent voters. They both state their desire for more parent involvement and improved communication on their webpages, but we are left to conclude they mean only for parents and organizations who think like they do.



Cheryl Onderchain and Beth Hess

Moms for Liberty Loudoun