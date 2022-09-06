Letter: Alfred P. Van Huyck, Round Hill

Editor: Planning Commission Chair Forest Hayes kicked off the first Zoning Ordinance public hearing by asking his fellow commissioners to “give more than equal share of weight to individuals and not specialized interest groups.” He specifically singled out the frequent speakers from interest groups as “not representing” the majority of residents in the west.

For the record, I like Commissioner Hayes, and believe he has overall led an excellent Planning Commission. However, in this case his statements are both wrong in fact and dangerous if taken seriously by his colleagues.

The majority of the “special interest” groups are non-partisan, non-profit membership organizations. There are over 4,000 individual dues paying citizen members in just the organizations participating in the Loudoun County Preservation and Conservation Coalition. The average family with full time jobs, children at home or in school, contribute to these “specialized organizations” because they believe in their mission and goals, but have no time to read, digest, and form an opinion about such documents as the 1,000-plus pages of the proposed rewritten zoning ordinance. The so-called special interest groups are the source of informing the public of pending development actions which are counterproductive to their way of life because they track proposals on the county platforms which the average citizen does not have time to scan. The so-called special interest groups are not “hand wringing shouters.” They assemble professional staff, citizens with specific expertise, and carefully prepare professional documentation for their positions which is shared with staff and supervisors.

It was interesting to note Commissioner Hayes did not mention the representatives of the business and development community as being among the “special interest group” voices he wishes to suppress. They also come to the table with researched and in-depth proposals for the rewrite of the zoning ordinance and for many other development issues in the county. Their special interest contribution is also of value.

While there is often reason to oppose some of the business and development community proposals from the point of view of preserving the quality of life of our present and future populations, their special interests should be recognized as legitimate just as those that reflect the heritage and environment of the county and its quality of life.

I hope Planning Commissioner Hayes can rethink his position and provide a fair playing field for all the interests which are focusing on the zoning rewrite.

Alfred P. Van Huyck, Round Hill