Battlefield Parkway Interchange Meeting Planned

The Town of Leesburg will hold a public input meeting Sept. 21 to provide additional information and receive feedback on the alternatives for a grade-separated interchange under consideration at the Battlefield Parkway and Leesburg Bypass intersection.

The intersection ranks as one of the most congested in town. The project is intended to reduce congestion as well as to provide safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists.



This meeting is a follow-up to a community session held in April and will take place between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. in the lower-level banquet hall at the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center.



Participants will be able to view the displays and learn more about from design engineers and town staff members. Feedback will be collected at the meeting and online at leesburgva.gov/departments/capital-projects.

For more information, contact Project Manager Karin Franklin at 703-771-6674 or kfranklin@leesburgva.gov.