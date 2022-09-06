2022 Loudoun Innovation Challenge Finalists Announced

The Loudoun Economic Development Authority and Loudoun Department of Economic Development have announced the finalists for the annual Innovation Challenge.

This year for the first time, the 12 finalists will compete in a live, in-person pitch event Sept. 24. They will be competing for six grants totaling $150,000, including a $40,000 first place prize and a $10,000 People’s Choice Award.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open now through Sept. 25 at LoudounInnovationChallenge.com.

During the pitch event, the finalists will present their concepts to the Loudoun Economic Development Authority directors, followed by questions from the directors about their ideas’ implementation and viability before scoring. The highest overall score will be named the $40,000 Innovation Challenge winner, while individual category winners will each receive $25,000.

“Loudoun County is home to an entrepreneurial environment that encourages and nurtures innovative concepts by established businesses and startups throughout all stages of the business cycle,” stated Loudoun Economic Development’s Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “The distinguished participants in this year’s Innovation Challenge represent some of Loudoun’s finest entrepreneurs, providing transformational ideas within their fields.”

This year’s finalists:

Agri-Tech:

Kappa AgTech, LLC

Wheatland Spring Farm & Brewery

Worm Works, LLC

Clean Energy:

Black Hydrovac, LLC

Flying Ship Company

Fuel & Tire Saver Systems Company, LLC

Highly Specialized Manufacturing:

Birdie Everything, LLC

FireBot Suppression

Periscope Aviation

Information and Communications Technology:

Capango

CodeLock Inc

Gigasheet