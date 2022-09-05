Investigators Seek Neighborhood Video In Sterling Fire

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for neighbors’ help in its investigation of a fire that occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday in the CountrySide area of Sterling.

At 4:03 a.m. Sept 4, county dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a car on fire next to a home on Whittingham Circle. Fire and rescue units responded to find the fire extending into the front of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in the vehicle and the fire spreading to the home.

The residents were home at the time of the fire and were awakened by the sound of explosions coming from the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Damages to the vehicle and home are estimated at $100,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Neighbors in the area, specifically Whittingham Circle, Harrow Court, Thales Way, Byron Court, Teasdale Court, Rutledge Court, and Griswold Court are asked to review home security camera footage from Sunday morning and report any unusual activity to Investigator Boehret at 571-233-0186 or Captain Herndon at 571-233-1010.