Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Halt Special Grand Jury Investigation of Loudoun Schools

The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday ruled the special grand jury empaneled to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools’ handling of student sexual assault cases may continue.

The investigation stems from a case in which a Loudoun student sexually assaulted a student in a school bathroom and later was transferred to another school where he assaulted a second student. Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order in January requesting the Attorney General “initiate and coordinate investigative and prosecutorial efforts” into the school division. Attorney General Jason Miyares requested a special grand jury to investigate.

Attorneys for the school district in July sought an injunction to prevent the grand jury from going forward. The School Board argued that the Attorney General was overstepping his authority in asking for the grand jury and that the function of the grand jury was not appropriate for the situation.

Circuit Court James E. Plowman rejected that petition.

The School Board on Aug. 16 appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court seeking to overturn Plowman’s ruling.

The Supreme Court’s Sept. 2 ruling focused on the school division’s claim that the grand jury proceeding infringed upon the provision in the Virginia Constitution that vests the supervision of schools in the local school board. The court said the School Board had not offered a convincing argument for why the grand jury investigation infringes its rights.

“A grand jury investigation does not render the power of local supervision meaningless. The School Board will continue to oversee the County’s schools exactly as before. The constitutional power to administer a school district does not bring with it immunity from investigation for violations of the criminal law,” the ruling stated.

The justices found there was no irreparable harm demonstrated—the standard for granting an injunction—and agreed with Plowman’s ruling that “fear of and potential for investigative overreach by the grand jury does not constitute irreparable harm to the School Board’s authority.”

“The special grand jury is not hiring and firing teachers, spending money allocated for the schools, deciding where schools should be built, and so on, i.e. nothing the grand jury is doing restricts the School Board’s core constitutional power of supervision over the schools in Loudoun County. At this point, there does not appear to be any actual harm, much less irreparable harm,” the ruling stated.

Gov. Glenn Younkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares issued statements following the ruling.

“As Attorney General I made a promise to Virginians to investigate what happened last year in Loudoun County. In July, I defeated the Loudoun County School Board’s attempt to block the investigation in the trial court. Today, The Supreme Court of Virginia affirmed that victory. We are pleased with the court’s ruling and ready to move forward. This is yet another win for both Loudoun families and the Commonwealth in our fight for justice and answers,” Miyares said.

Youngkin said the ruling was a victory for parents. “After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” he said.

The school division also issued a statement: “Loudoun County Public Schools appreciates the Supreme Court’s consideration of the unusual circumstances regarding this special grand jury. While LCPS is disappointed in the results, it will continue to comply with the Special Grand Jury’s requests and awaits the results of its investigation.”