Photo Gallery: Glenmore Farm Auction

The auction of R.T. Legard’s massive collection of antique farm equipment opened today at Glenmore Farm near Wheatland.

Today, auction participants split into two groups to bid on farm equipment displayed in in row after row across an 18-acre field. The offerings included corn shellers, wagon tongues, chicken cages, tillers, antique washing machines and hundreds of other items once used by three generations of Legards who farmed the property or collected by R.T. over the years.

On Saturday, the auction will shift to the main event: Legard’s huge collection of antique tractors.

Read more here.

Farm equipment is spread over 18 acres to display for the Glenmore Farm auction.

Antique tractors are lined upon display for the Glenmore Farm auction.

Antique tractors are lined upon display for the Glenmore Farm auction.



R.T. Legard, center, looks over the bidding during the auction of his collection of farm equipment.

Farm equipment is spread over 18 acres to display for the Glenmore Farm auction.

A pair of washing machines go up for bid at the auction of farm equipment at Glenmore Farm.

An antique tiller goes up for bid at the auction of farm equipment at Glenmore Farm.