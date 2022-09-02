Photo Gallery: Glenmore Farm Auction
The auction of R.T. Legard’s massive collection of antique farm equipment opened today at Glenmore Farm near Wheatland.
Today, auction participants split into two groups to bid on farm equipment displayed in in row after row across an 18-acre field. The offerings included corn shellers, wagon tongues, chicken cages, tillers, antique washing machines and hundreds of other items once used by three generations of Legards who farmed the property or collected by R.T. over the years.
On Saturday, the auction will shift to the main event: Legard’s huge collection of antique tractors.