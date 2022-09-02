Loudoun’s Favorites Winners Celebrate at Lightfoot

Some of the winners in this year’s record Loudoun’s Favorites contest gather for a group photo at a reception hosted by Loudoun Now at Lightfoot Restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 1. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
Some of the winners in this year’s Loudoun’s Favorites readers’ poll gathered for a reception hosted by Loudoun Now at Lightfoot Restaurant in Leesburg on Thursday evening.
This year, more there were a record 3,700 nominations in the annual readers’ poll, in more than 200 categories. Nearly 200,000 votes were cast to pick the people, places, businesses and organizations that would earn the distinction of Loudoun’s Favorite.
Some of those winners (and even runners-up) gathered for the reception to mingle with other winners and Loudoun Now staff, and introduce their work, and to celebrate.