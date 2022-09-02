Loudoun’s Favorites Winners Celebrate at Lightfoot

Some of the winners in this year’s Loudoun’s Favorites readers’ poll gathered for a reception hosted by Loudoun Now at Lightfoot Restaurant in Leesburg on Thursday evening.

This year, more there were a record 3,700 nominations in the annual readers’ poll, in more than 200 categories. Nearly 200,000 votes were cast to pick the people, places, businesses and organizations that would earn the distinction of Loudoun’s Favorite.

Some of those winners (and even runners-up) gathered for the reception to mingle with other winners and Loudoun Now staff, and introduce their work, and to celebrate.

The full list of winners is at loudounsfavorites.com.

Darby Nelson-Folk and Hazel Saffell celebrate Twice Is Nice thrift shop’s win as Loudoun’s Favorite Consignment Shop at a reception hosted by Loudoun Now at Lightfoot Restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 1. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Some of the winners in this year’s record Loudoun’s Favorites contest gather for a group photo at a reception hosted by Loudoun Now at Lightfoot Restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 1. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Midwife, nurse practitioner and nutritionist Courtney Hasseman, owner of Integrative Healthcare for Women and Loudoun’s Favorite Midwife, speaks about her business at a reception hosted by Loudoun Now on Thursday, Sept. 1. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Dance Academy of Loudoun Founder and CEO Elizabeth Boehnlein introduces instructor Geralyn Ward at a reception for winners in this year’s record Loudoun’s Favorites contest. Their business this year was voted Loudoun’s Favorite Dance Studio from among 12 nominees. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Sheriff Michael Chapman, this year’s Favorite Public Servant from among 16 nominees in Loudoun’s Favorites, thanks his staff at a reception at Lightfoot Restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 1. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Loudoun Now publisher and editor-in-chief Norman K. Styer talks about this year’s record Loudoun’s Favorites contest and the community it celebrates. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]