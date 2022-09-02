Lifeguard Shortage Limits Loudoun Public Pool Hours

A lifeguard shortage is limiting pool hours at the Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center, and could affect other Loudoun County parks department facilities.

The shortage is exacerbated by lifeguards returning to school with the fall semester.

The county has announced that pool hours at Claude Moore will be adjusted to prioritize peak hours at least through Labor Day. The pools will close for parts of the day when there are not enough staff members or when fewer people are typically using the pools.

For example the competition pool will be open Wednesdays through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9:15 p.m., but will close from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. It will be open from Mondays from 11 a.m.

Pool schedules are different for each pool and on each day, and are updated as they change online at loudoun.gov/poolhours.

Currently hours at the pools at the Dulles South Recreation and Community Center, Franklin Park, Lovettsville Community Center and the Round Hill Indoor Aquatic Center are not affected, but residents are advised that could change unexpectedly. Any changes to those hours will also be posted at loudoun.gov/poolhours.