Ladies Board to Take Rummage Sale Donations Sept. 10

The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital is officially accepting donations for the 83rd Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at four locations.

Donations will be accepted at Inova Loudoun Hospital, 44045 Riverside Parkway; Inova Loudoun Medical Campus (Cornwall), 224 Cornwall Street in Leesburg; Middleburg Charter School, 101 N Madison St. in Middleburg; and Loudoun Valley High School, 340 N Maple Ave. in Purcellville.

Many kinds of donations are needed including antiques, jewelry, furniture, sports equipment, books and media, clothing, home goods, holiday items, linens, tools, pet supplies and toys. Organizers request that items be packed in boxes with lids or flaps closed. Only clothes and non-breakable items should be placed in plastic bags and tied shut.

For a complete list of acceptable donations, visit ladiesboard.org/rummage-sale-donations.

Donations will be offered for sale at the 83rd Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds, 17558 Dry Mill Road, Leesburg. For more details about the Sale and VIP tickets, visit ladiesboard.org.

The Ladies Board’s famous Rummage Sale draws shoppers from across the region and the mid-Atlantic. In 2016 it was named Annual Tourism Event of the Year in Loudoun and named Best Annual Charity Event in Northern Virginia for three consecutive years, 2015 through 2017, by Virginia Living magazine.

Proceeds support Inova Loudoun Hospital and the Ladies Board Nursing Scholarship Fund. The Ladies Board raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for special needs equipment at Inova Loudoun Hospital and has awarded over $2 million in nursing scholarships since the program began.