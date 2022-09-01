Loudoun WRC Marks Workforce Development Month

During September, Workforce Development Month, the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will feature free, virtual and in-person events for job seekers and people who are thinking about changing careers.

“Our annual celebration of September as Workforce Development Month will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person seminars for anyone looking for new employment or career advancement,” Loudoun County Workforce Program Manager Shelly Rodriguez said. “These events cover a variety of topics, including career development skills, navigating remote work and transportation and commuting.”

In-person events will be at the Workforce Resource Center at 705 E. Market Street in Leesburg and at Loudoun County Public Library branches.

Events include a coffee and career chat, learning how to search for remote work, making better cover letters and resumes, steps for success in IT, appointments for LinkedIn profile headshots, a virtual job fair and other topics.

Visit loudoun.gov/workforcemonth for detailed information about each event and registration. Accommodations to participate are available by contacting the Workforce Resource Center at 703-777-0150, with three business days’ notice requested. More information about the center is online at loudoun.gov/wrc.