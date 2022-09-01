Letter: Chris Tandy, Loudoun Climate Project

Editor: Loudoun, for almost eight years people in this county have been working with environmental groups across Virginia to stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Now, Senators Manchin and Schumer have apparently reached a cynical side deal to advance a fossil fuel “wish list” of Sen. Manchin’s that would fast track the MVP. The pipeline would increase Virginia’s greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 90 million tons, equivalent to 23 coal fired power plants each year.



Since its original application for certificate of public convenience in 2015, MVP has racked up over 300 environmental violations with the Virginia DEQ and had key permits vacated in federal court. MVP’s impact on Virginians living near the route is extreme. It includes contamination of water resources, land disturbances such as landslides, and risk of methane leaks and explosions if the pipeline is ever put into service.



This pipeline was nearly dead. It was out of options because MVP’s owners have no idea how to build the project through Virginia’s waterways, mountains, forests and karst geology in a way that complies with environmental regulation like the Clean Water Act, National Environmental Policy Act, and the Endangered Species Act.



Virginia doesn’t owe Sen. Manchin anything. Senators Kaine and Warner should be vocally opposed to such an egregious subversion of foundational environmental policy and direct harm to their constituents.



Contact Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner and let them know that you oppose the Mountain Valley Pipeline and Senator Manchin’s side deal.



On Sept. 8, Appalachian resistance comes to DC. Join Loudoun Climate Project and frontline leaders to make clear that Virginia will not be a sacrifice zone.



Info on the Sept. 8 is at tinyurl.com/nodirtydeal

Info on Loudoun Climate Projects work on MVP is at loudounclimate.org/mvp



No side deal, no sacrifice zones, no MVP.



Chris Tandy, President & Co-Founder

Loudoun Climate Project