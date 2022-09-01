Leesburg Abduction Suspect Arrested in Newport News

The Leesburg man wanted in connection with an Aug. 19 assault and abduction case has been arrested in Newport News.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday with the assistance of the Newport News Police Department and the United States Marshals Service. He was held without bond at the Newport News City Jail on one felony count of abduction and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Fort Evans Road residence. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Aug. 19, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call for a suspicious event at the home. Responding officers determined that Hernandez-Melendez assaulted the 16-year-old girl and abducted her by force. She was later found safe.

“We thank the community and our law enforcement partners for your invaluable assistance in locating both individuals,” the Leesburg Police Department said in announcing the arrest.