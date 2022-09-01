It’s Riley in a Landslide for LPD K-9 Name Voting

The voters have spoken and the Leesburg Police Department’s new K-9 will be named in memory of a longtime town dispatcher.

In online voting from among three choices, residents overwhelmingly selected the name Riley, which garnered 87% of the vote.

Sherry Riley, who died earlier this year, was and 18-year member of the department and attaining the rank of communications technician 3. She grew up in Leesburg and prior to joining the Leesburg Police Department, she volunteered with the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and as an operational member of the company.

“During her time at the police department, Sherry was well loved by each of her coworkers. Sherry left behind a legacy of kindness and compassion for helping others, and we are grateful that we each got to share part of our lives with her,” the department stated in announcing the name selection.

K-9 Riley and his handler, Officer Bobby Hall, will now complete a basic K-9 handler course, including training in patrol and explosive ordinance detection.