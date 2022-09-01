Inova Loudoun Opens Advanced Lung Disease Clinic

Inova Loudoun Hospital has added an Advance Lung Disease Clinic to its Lansdowne campus, bringing some of its capabilities to treat complex lung diseases to Loudoun.

New patients can now have their initial, comprehensive assessment and ongoing care at Inova Loudoun. More complex cases may still require follow-up care at Inova’s Advanced Lung Disease and Transplant Outpatient Clinic at the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus.

“We are delighted to bring our Advanced Lung Disease program to Loudoun Hospital. We hope the new location will help ease the burden for local patients whose lung disease makes traveling to the Fairfax Medical Campus difficult,” Advanced Lung Disease and Transplant Program Medical Director Dr. Steven Nathan stated.

Inova’s specialized advanced lung disease and transplantation programs include expertise in interstitial lung disease including conditions such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and sarcoidosis, pulmonary hypertension including chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, cystic fibrosis, and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“As guardians of the community’s health, we continue to honor our commitment to expand the services we offer,” Inova Loudoun Hospital President Susan Carroll stated. “We are thrilled about offering these lung services here in Loudoun.”

Learn more at inova.org/lung or by calling 703-858-7939.