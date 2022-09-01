Equality Loudoun Hopes for Loudoun LGBTQ Center

Equality Loudoun has announced it hopes to build Loudoun’s first LGBTQ+ Community Center by 2027, and issued a call for partnerships and funding.

The organization described the center as “a space where local LGBTQ+ community members and their allies would be able to gather in a safe and affirming environment that includes a recreational area, an employment resource area, an inclusive library, a food assistance pantry, an LGBTQ+ affirming medical partnership space, and a meeting area for local non-profits.”

“In the short term, we will continue working on expanding our capabilities in each of these areas to meet community needs,” stated The Equality Loudoun Board of Directors Secretary Lisa Williams. “It’s important to have a welcoming space where our community can be who they are—without fear of judgment.”

The organization also announced they are partnering with Stop Child Abuse Network of Northern Virginia, and is seeking other new partnerships including to fund the center.

“After almost 20 years of advocacy, we are increasing our efforts at serving important gaps in LGBTQ+ care and need. Our community still faces daily issues here in Loudoun,” stated President Cris Candice Tuck.

“Unfortunately, the needs of the LGBTQ+ community continue to outpace the services and support systems currently available,” stated Education Director Jennifer Boudrye. Equality Loudoun cited a 2020 report from the Center for American Progress that 1 in 3 LGBTQ Americans have faced discrimination, including more than 3 in 5 transgender people. Equality Loudoun said they have also received regular reports of homelessness, abuse, harassment, and discrimination in Loudoun.