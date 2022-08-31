Middleburg Leaders Celebrate Wolver Hill Easement

The Town of Middleburg and Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) last week issued a joint statement thanking Chuck and Stacy Kuhn, owners of JK Moving, for placing more 500 acres into permanent conservation easement.

They said the easement placed on the Wolver Hill estate, immediately north of Middleburg’s boundary, will protect the town from encroaching development, preserve the history of horse training on the property, and continue to emphasize the need for large tracts of open space surrounding the town.

In recent years, the Kuhn family has placed more than 22,000 acres under easement and invested in other conservation efforts, including the renovation and protection of another area equine centerpiece, the Middleburg Training Center.

“This action further implements the goals of the town’s and county’s Comprehensive Plans, which are to create a protective buffer of easements around Middleburg,” stated Mayor Bridge Littleton. “We are extremely grateful for the Kuhns’ continual commitment to preserving open space in Loudoun County and look forward to continuing to work with them and support their conservation endeavors.”

“The Wolver Hill easement is yet another example of how Chuck and Stacy Kuhn understand the importance of keeping Western Loudoun rural. This new easement will permanently benefit our county,” Buffington stated.

Wolver Hill was owned by two generations of the Iselin family, starting in 1919. C. Oliver Islelin Jr. operated a Holstein dairy farm on the land, in addition to serving as president of the National Beagle Club for 25 years and as a founding member of Middleburg Bank. His son, C. Oliver Iselin III, retired from the CIA and returned to the farm after his father’s death continuing the farming operations and breeding, raising, and racing Thoroughbreds. He died in 2017 at age 90.

The Kuhn family purchased the property from the Iselin estate in December 2020 for $8.5 million, according to county records.