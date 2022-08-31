Loudoun Supervisors Seeks Comments on Public Input Process

Loudoun County is seeking input from the community about the process for providing public comment to the Board of Supervisors.

Currently, people who sign up to speak during public comment periods at board meetings are typically given at least two minutes to speak, with the option to deliver comments in person or remotely. Supervisors are considering amending the county board’s Rules of Order to eliminate extra time allotted for non-English speakers, who are permitted to take twice as long to allow for them to speak as well as an interpreter. A vote on that change was delayed until after the board’s summer recess in August.

Members of the public are invited to fill out a survey on the current process for providing input; those results will be provided to the board as they consider changes to the Rules of Order.

The survey is online in English at surveymonkey.com/r/SDGBHBQ and in Spanish at surveymonkey.com/r/N5LJPSM. The survey will be open until the close of business Monday, Sept. 12. To request the survey in a language other than English or Spanish, email [email protected].

Details on the current procedures for public comment at board meetings are online at loudoun.gov/signuptospeak. Non-English-Speakers May Face Restrictions During Loudoun Board Meetings