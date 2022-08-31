Loudoun Residents Unite, Donate in Memory of Woodgrove Student￼

The Woodgrove High School community is rallying to support the family of Colette Baine, a 17-year-old senior who died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 27.

Principal Sam Shipp announced the news to the community in an email to help her classmates deal with the loss.

“A traumatic event can evoke a wide range of emotions, and I know that the Loudoun County community shares in the family’s loss and grief. We are sending this note to make parents aware so they may inform their students. We are asking that you talk to your child to the degree you feel is needed,” Shipp wrote.

Baine was a starting guard on the Woodgrove girls’ basketball team. Her family is closely tied to the school as well. According to Shipp, Baine’s mother Theresa Hoover is the attendance secretary at Woodgrove, and her father is Safety and Security Supervisor Ken Baine. Her sister Claire is a special education teaching assistant at Woodgrove.

Funeral services are planned for Friday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church in Purcellville. That night, Woodgrove students plan to wear purple to the football game in remembrance of Colette and to show support for the Epilepsy Foundation. There will also be a moment of silence during the game.

The family has asked that donations in Colette’s memory be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at donate.epilepsy.com/campaign/In-Remembrance-of-Colette-Baine.

A visitation will be held Sept. 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church in Purcellville.

Michael DeMonte, a Purcellville resident, organized a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.

“We believe that grief should not be augmented by the financial burden that ultimately accompanies the passing of such a beloved daughter, friend, or teammate. Therefore, all donations will be used for memorial arrangements,” DeMonte wrote on the GoFundMe page.

DeMonte knows Colette and her family well. He was one of her coaches when she was a freshman on the varsity basketball team. He is also a basketball coach for Loudoun Flight, a travel basketball team Colette was a member of.

The Loudoun Flight organization met on Sunday night and decided they wanted to do something for the family. That’s when the GoFundMe fundraising page was created.

He said his mind was blown by the outpouring of support the page has received. In just one day, the Loudoun community has donated more than $35,000 with just over 400 donations.

Additionally, he said other local business are doing fundraisers and have pledged to donate to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Bluemont Station Brewery and Winery in Bluemont has pledged to donate a percentage of their weekend profits to the Epilepsy foundation, and Elysium Axe Bar in Purcellville have offered their facility for more fundraising.

“Her personality was bigger than life and she has touched so many people. She would smile and everyone around her smiled. When she walked on that court, she gave it 100% every time. Whether you knew her or not, you had to admire her on how hard she played and how kind she was off the court,” DeMonte said.