Letter: Nathan Soules, Leesburg

Editor: Hung Cao, the Republican candidate running for Congress in Virginia’s 10th District, believes that one party rule is the solution to all of our problems. During a forum hosted by The Arc Foundation and the Autism Society of Northern Virginia, he suggested that if the Republican Party had control of Congress and the presidency (the “trifecta”), they would have raised the asset limit on Supplemental Security Income and raised the minimum wage for people with disabilities. A look at recent history does not bear this out.

Supplemental Security Income (“SSI”) is a program that provides payments for children and adults with disabilities, and people aged 65 and over. As mentioned in the forum, the asset limit for qualifying for the program is a mere $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for married couples – thresholds that haven’t been increased since 1989. This means that an individual could make themself ineligible for the program by saving $2,001 in their bank account. That makes it hard to prepare for emergencies.

As recently as 2020, the Republican Party had control of the Senate but did not pass the ASSET Act, which would have addressed this issue. Similarly, they did not pass the Raise the Wage Act, which would have increased the minimum wage for all, including people with disabilities. Now, with a Democratic trifecta, there are efforts to address both of these issues, but the biggest roadblock on both fronts is Senate Republicans, who could stall progress by using the filibuster.

What about when the Republican Party had the trifecta following the 2016 election? Did they take on these priorities, like candidate Cao said they would? Far from it. Donald Trump had just come off of a campaign where he notoriously mocked a reporter for his disability. Republicans in the House and the Senate focused on their goal: repealing the Affordable Care Act. This would have taken healthcare away from 16 million people. They failed in their efforts due to the infamous gesture of war hero Senator John McCain.

Far from Hung Cao’s delusion, his party has not made it a priority to address these issues for people with disabilities, and instead focused on removing access to health care.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, on the other hand, has demonstrated her commitment to people with disabilities dating back to her time on the Loudoun Community Services Board. As a Congresswoman she has secured funding for housing for people with disabilities in the House budget. She has voiced support for the SSI asset increase and voted for the minimum wage increase. She’s the right choice for CD10 voters this November.

Nathan Soules, Leesburg