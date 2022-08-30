Letter: Frank E McDonough, Lovettsville

Editor: It is universally agreed upon by philosophers that Plato inherited from Socrates and consistently maintained the doctrine that no man does evil for a set purpose but because he mistakes evil for good. All moral evil, therefore, for Plato, involves ignorance.

There is no more obvious example of this than politics. While we could look at many races for examples of this theory, I will limit my observations to Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, currently held by Jennifer Wexton (D).

Congresswoman Wexton recently has voted against the national interest and Virginia on nearly every bill that has come before her. The Inflation Reduction Act Ms. Wexton supported was a “wishful thinking” bill that had nothing to do with reducing inflation.

The bill proposes nearly $570 billion in new taxes while increasing spending by roughly $580 billion over the next decade-plus an additional $200 billion after accounting for budget gimmicks.

You recall from your Economics 101 class that inflation occurs when too much money is chasing too few goods. Unfortunately, the money from last year’s Infrastructure Bill flooded the economy with too much money, fueling runaway inflation.

Was the congresswoman ignorant of what causes inflation or intentionally evil in discarding the consequences to her constituents to support the least popular president on record?

Speaking of the Infrastructure bill, Ms. Wexton was all over that, enthusiastically peddling its so-called virtues that resulted in nearly $5 per gallon of gas. Everything else becomes more expensive for Virginians.

There is a case to be made that Jennifer Wexton is not ignorant but ignored basic economics and common sense just to be a Democrat darling.

It’s Democrats’ turn to brace for widespread losses as President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped below 40% amid skyrocketing inflation. In addition, older Americans’ retirement investments are flirting with bear market territory. A recent survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that only 20% of adults say the U.S. is heading in the right direction or the economy is good.

Jennifer Wexton has been in front as a champion of every White House initiative from day one of this administration. I would proffer that she is not ill-educated, morally bankrupt, or ignorant. Instead, I say she is intentionally causing a massive draw from her constituents’ pocketbooks.

Plato’s suggestion that all evil is done out of ignorance does not seem to be in play with Ms. Wexton. She seems to know damn well what she is doing.

Frank E McDonough, Lovettsville