Letter: Douglas Stewart, Virginia Sierra Club

Editor: In regard to last week’s article, “Loudoun Transit, Alternate Transportation Focus in Long-Term Plan Draft”: If Loudoun is serious about providing more travel options for its residents, the county should act much more quickly to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety around its new Metrorail stations.

In 2014, county staff presented to the Board of Supervisors the “Loudoun Pedestrian and Bicycle Station Access” study, a detailed plan for improving walking and bicycling around the Ashburn and Loudoun Gateway Metro stations. The study recommended specific improvements at 33 intersections and on 38 roadway segments. These include simple changes in road design that would make a big difference for pedestrians and bicyclists, such as squaring off intersections, making crosswalks more visible and installing pedestrian refuge islands.

Eight years later, the roads around the Metro stations remain stressful to walk on and difficult to cross safely. While Loudoun and VDOT are working to fill in some missing sidewalks, they have not made visible progress to slow traffic speeds and improve the intersections for safe crossing.

The imminent opening of Metrorail provides a golden opportunity to shape the county’s future around transit. The area around the Ashburn station, for example, is full of businesses and neighborhoods, and will have many more residents and workers as planned developments are built out. However, most of the nearby neighborhoods are cut off from transit by dangerous, fast-moving rivers of traffic. Few residents will choose to walk or bicycle to Metro or the businesses at nearby Loudoun Station under these conditions.

Loudoun has a good plan for fixing this situation and making the streets around its Metro station safer for everyone. The county and VDOT should make funding and implementing this plan a much higher priority.

Douglas Stewart, Co-Chair, Transportation,

Virginia Sierra Club