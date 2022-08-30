Leesburg Police Seek Video Footage after Suspicious Incident

The Leesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a Sunday night incident in which a juvenile was approached by a stranger in a car.

According to the report, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Leesburg dispatchers received a report that a gray four-door vehicle had stopped alongside an 8-year-old juvenile as the juvenile was riding a bicycle in the parking lot in the Evans Ridge Apartments. The juvenile reported that the driver said to get into his vehicle. The juvenile fled on foot, and the suspect immediately left the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a beard wearing a white T-shirt. Residents of the Evans Ridge Apartments are asked to check their residential video surveillance systems for footage of the incident.

Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or at [email protected]. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.