Coalition Assists Families of Those Killed in Kabul Airport Bombing

A year ago, on Aug. 26, 2021, 13 American servicemen were killed in the bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport. The Leesburg-based Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes has established a special fund to support their families.

Created with the contributions of an anonymous donor from Texas, the Grateful Nation Fund already has aided two families of those killed in action during the Kabul military withdrawal.

The Coalition provided $8,000 to the mother of LCpl. David Espinoza to help with living expenses and to cover the cost of fulfilling her lifelong dream to take her remaining three kids to Disney World, where they received VIP treatment.

The Coalition provided $10,000 to the family of Cpl. Humberto “Bert” A. Sanchez to help with living expenses and to gain healthy rejuvenation after a planned family vacation was canceled last year following his death.

The organization has reached out to the 11 other families as well.

“None of us will ever forget the tragic events of that horrible day,” said Regional Vice President Donny Daughenbaugh, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.). “Our goal for the Grateful Nation Fund is to wrap our collective arms around the families of our fallen heroes and let them know we are here for them. We’re grateful for the generosity of our anonymous donor, and we are determined to use this fund to make a lasting difference for family members who were left behind.”

Since its establishment in 2004, the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes has provided direct financial assistance to those wounded in military service. Learn more at saluteheroes.org.