Census Data Shows Young, Educated, Diverse Loudoun

Analysis of county-level 2020 U.S. Census data by the Virginia Public Access Project shows Loudoun is comparatively a young, educated, expensive and growing county.

It also showed that despite the famous commutes along Rt. 50 and Rt. 7, more people both live and work in Loudoun compared to others in Northern Virginia and the commonwealth at large. 53.3% of Loudoun workers have jobs in the county, compared to 48.6% in the region. Statewide, 50.3% of residents work in their county of residence.

Loudoun’s decades-long population growth continues, with 6,633 more Loudouners in 2021 compared to the 2020 census. The official 2021 estimate for Loudoun’s population is 427,592.

Median incomes and home values in Loudoun dwarf state averages. Loudoun’s $147,111 household median income is almost double the state median income of $76,398, and the county’s median home value of $534,000 is similarly almost double the statewide median of $282,800.

Loudoun is also highly educated, with 61.6% of Loudouners aged 25 and older holding a bachelor’s or graduate degree, compared to 58.8% in Northern Virginia and 39.6% statewide. And a larger proportion of Loudoun’s population is aged 24 or younger compared to both the region and the state.

A larger proportion of Loudoun’s population is white compared to Northern Virginia, but Loudoun is by every measure more racially diverse than the state at large.