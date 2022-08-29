Reported DWI Driver Sets off Jail Fire Alarm

A 26-year-old Ashburn woman arrested early Monday morning after being stopped for suspicion of driving while intoxicated faces several felony charges after allegedly fighting with deputies.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were called to Rostormel Court shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 29 for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The woman was found in a vehicle that was blocking a driveway. She allegedly became disorderly and refused to comply with the deputy’s orders, resisted arrest and kicked the deputy in the leg.

Her situation got worse at the Adult Detention Center. There, she is accused of removing one hand from her handcuffs and activating the fire alarm. As the jail staff attempted to help the deputy restrain her, she continued to resist and kicked another deputy, according to the report.

She was taken to a hospital for checkout and was treated and released.

She is charged with two counts of felony assault on law enforcement, disorderly conduct, felony tampering with a fire suppression system, public intoxication, and resisting arrest. She was held without bond.