New Choir for Seniors Debuts; Sentimental Journey Singers Return

A new choir for seniors is coming to Ashburn, while another choir for adults with early-stage Alzheimer’s or other memory impairments and their partners is returning for a second season.

Maryland-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults is launching its new Encore Chorale of Ashburn this fall at the Ashburn Senior Center, performing a mix of music from many styles and eras.

“We are thrilled to start an Encore Chorale community in Ashburn, our second program in Loudoun County,” stated Encore CEO Joshua Vickery. “Our choral programs have enabled participants to discover a new passion, challenge themselves, foster new friendships and most importantly, experience joy.”

No auditions are necessary; Encore seeks to provide accessible arts education and performance opportunities for older adults regardless of ability or experience. The choir will be directed by teacher, author, choir director and composer Elaine Rendler, who has taught in the music department of George Mason University since 2000, and is the founding director of the Georgetown Chorale.

Encore is accepting registration for the 15-week program of singing, which begins Sept. 8. The Chorale will meet Thursdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Ashburn Senior Center, culminating in a holiday concert. The cost is $222 per person, including a $32 fee to the senior center.

And after an inaugural season in January, Encore will offer a fall session of Sentimental Journey Singers, a choir for adults diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s or other memory impairments, and their care partners. The choir will return to Insight Memory Care Center in Sterling. The free program will begin Sept. 18 and run for 15 weeks on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Participants will take part in therapeutic music activities and sing familiar songs and new pieces in a social group setting under the leadership of Dr. Mary Ann East, a performer, teacher and founder of Capital Harmonia. Founded in 2007 during an NIH-funded study to address the mental and physical health benefits of singing for older adults, Encore Creativity for Older Adults now has more than 1,000 singers in 30 programs across the nation.

For more information, go to encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.