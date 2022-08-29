Letter: Scott Pio, Loudoun County Republican Committee

Editor: There’s a lot of discord in Loudoun County these days. Almost all of it is driven by contentious national-level political and societal issues forced upon us by leftist, progressive Democrats.

Over the last couple of years, Loudoun County citizens have pushed back on harmful policies that further divide our community. In response, far-left elected Democrats have doubled down on promoting division.

What the people of Loudoun want is a peaceful, smooth-functioning county without woke social agendas incorporated into government policies.

Our county has become famous around the country, and even in other parts of the world, for all the wrong reasons. Our sense of well-being as a community has been trampled upon and cast aside by those who want to “remake” our county in a larger effort to tear down our country’s founding values and to build something few of us want.

Democratic politicians took these actions on their own, without consulting constituents or basing them on legitimate needs. They just impose and mandate.

Good citizens of Loudoun are tired of the discord. They want their local representatives to focus on core local government responsibilities that foster a flourishing, happy, and safe community—not political activism that destroys and divides our community.

Loudoun County is growing and we face a number of challenges. Republicans offer leadership that solves problems and brings our community together. Republicans offer fiscal responsibility, transparency, safety, and individual freedom. Most of all, Republicans recognize that government derives its power from the consent of the governed.

The path forward in Loudoun County is to elect Republicans who will:

• remove far-left woke issues from the scope of local political activities.

• consult with citizens about their needs.

• operate local governments and schools that provide the best service for the money we spend and measure it.

• increase financial and operational transparency of local government operations.



Our county needs a change of direction to return to functional tranquility.



Scott Pio, Chairman

Loudoun County Republican Committee