Annual Girl emPower Summit Announced

The Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls will hold its annual Girl emPower Summit, at Northern Virginia Community College’s Loudoun Campus on Saturday, Sept. 24.

In its third year, the leadership conference is designed by and for young women, seeking inspiration, collaboration and networking. All girls in middle and high school may register at no cost. Sophomore Mahsa Riar, the Summit chair and lead youth organizer, will host the event in person for the first time.

“Our goal with this year’s summit is to bring together young women from every corner of our community, to be energized and rise together,” Riar stated. “In a world with constant fluctuation, we have an opportunity to embrace innovation and build a better future.”

The theme for this year’s summit is “Breaking Boundaries and Embracing Change,” featuring a keynote address from Emma G., a New Zealand-born, award-winning singer/songwriter, youth worker, and TEDx speaker. It will also feature a panel discussion with women in STEM at Amazon Web Services, and sessions on “Mental Health & Wellness” with Miss Virginia Volunteer 2021 and Sisters with Ambition founder Breana Turner, “Entrepreneurship & Leadership” with PurposeWorX LLC president and CEO Kindra Dionne, and “Preparing for Your Future” with Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Senior Educational Advisor Nancy Yarahuan.

“We are in the midst of a turning point for our society, and we need strong female leaders who are ready to steer us in the right direction,” commission Chairwoman Angela Mitchell stated. “The Girl emPower Summit is a very intentional effort to help our girls understand that they have the answers we need. The future is theirs.”

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with LCWAG and bring the Girl emPower Summit, once again, to the young women in Loudoun,” stated Amazon Web Services Global Lead of Inclusion and Outreach Cornelia Robinson. “At AWS, we believe deeply in supporting and inspiring the next generation of leaders, especially women and people from communities who have been historically underrepresented in the tech sector.”

Lunch, snacks, swag bags and door prizes are provided by sponsors and community partners. Learn more and register at LCWAG.org/register.