Academies of Loudoun Announces Fall, Holiday Plant Sales

The Academies of Loudoun’s long-running fall plant sale will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Thursday, Sept. 15, with mums, pansies, ornamental cabbage and kale, trees and more available.

The plant sale will be at the Academies of Loudoun, 42075 Loudoun Academy Drive. The sale will accept credit cards, cash and checks, and proceeds will help fund scholarships for the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy’s environmental plant science and biotechnology seniors.

The sale will be open from 10 a.m – 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday.

Also, the holiday plant sale is planned for Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, featuring poinsettias, wreaths, Christmas cactus and other winter favorites.

The popular plant sales long predate the Academies—they began at the C. S. Monroe Technology Center in Leesburg, which was remodeled to house the North Star School. The technology center moved into the Academies of Loudoun when they opened as the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy.