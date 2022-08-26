Loudoun School District Seeks Volunteers for K-5 Textbook Review

Loudoun County Public Schools is looking for volunteers to review the K-5 early literacy curriculum.

The review is a necessary step in the process to adopt textbooks and is outlined in policy 5130, Textbook Adoption, which requires staff and parent involvement. There is a seven-year adoption cycle for textbooks in LCPS, which means a review is done every seven years. However, according to LCPS Public Information Officer, Wayde Byard, that’s the maximum amount of time.

“If there are significant changes in curriculum from the state level, for example early literacy with the Virginia Literacy Act, or other changes that need to be addressed, materials can be reviewed prior to their seven-year review,” said Byard.

The Virginia Literacy Act, which was passed during the 2022 General Assembly Session, made several changes to early student literacy. It requires each school board to establish a division-wide literacy plan and employ one reading specialist per each 550 students in kindergarten through third grade, among other things. The provisions of the bill become effective beginning with the 2024–2025 school year.

Committee members’ primary role is to set the selection criteria, review textbooks and make recommendations for adoption. They are not responsible to decide on a curriculum or modify the current curriculum in place.

The committee determines which textbooks best support the curriculum and recommends which ones should be adopted to the Superintendent.

Committee members must commit to reviewing all necessary materials provided by vendors between Sept. 13 and October 19. There are an estimated 8-15 resources that need to be reviewed, according to the application.

Applications are due by Aug. 31. Candidates will be notified by email on Sept. 2.

Textbooks under consideration will be made available for the public to view at designated locations.

The School Board will adopt textbooks based on final recommendations of the Superintendent and the textbook review committee.

Anyone interested in being part of the textbook adoption committee may fill out an application here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfGSoHGrsMALsQ-Ed9K1iJSBXAI5sYjScyoBQFdJzxM9JWWdw/viewform?usp=sf_link