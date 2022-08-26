Leesburg’s Ida Lee Dog Swim Set Sept. 10

Ida Lee Park will hold its 14th annual Dog Swim at AV Symington Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The dog-only swim gives local pups the chance to have fun in a safe, enclosed area while swimming off-leash with other dogs. All dogs must be six months old, legally licensed, vaccinated, and wearing a visible dog license. All exits will be gated and a veterinarian will be on-site as a precaution.

The pool will be open for the dog swim for two sessions from 9 – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required with a two dog max per person. The cost to attend is $5 per person. Human attendees must be at least 12 years of age with dog handlers being 16 years or older.

Registration is currently available through WebTrac or by visiting the front desk at Ida Lee Recreation Center. For more information, visit www.idalee.org or call 703-777-1368.

The dog swim is the last event of the year before the recreation center closes the outdoor water park for the winter.