Leesburg Police Seek Help Naming New K-9

The Leesburg Police Department his hired a new officer, and is asking for help giving him a name.

Leesburg Officer Bobby Hall has been partnered with a new K-9, a 2-year-old male Belgian Malinois. The department is now asking the community to vote on a name for the dog from among three choices: Lucky, Rocky, or Riley in memory of Leesburg dispatcher Sherry Riley who died earlier this year.

Hall and the new K-9 will complete a basic K-9 handler course, where the K-9 will receive training in patrol and explosive ordinance detection. Hall has been with the Leesburg Police Department for more than 20 years and has previous experience as a Leesburg Police canine handler.

Voting began today, International Dog Day, and closes on Thursday, Sept. 1 at noon. Vote online at surveymonkey.com/r/J8SDBY3.