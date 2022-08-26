Leesburg Man Charged with Hit-and-Run on Police SUV￼

A man from Leesburg has been charged with one felony count of hit and run and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving after Leesburg police say he hit a cruiser attempting to pass it and drove away.

Police say shortly before noon on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers in a marked Leesburg Police SUV stopped at the intersection of Washington Street NE and Blue Ridge Avenue NE, then turned left onto Blue Ridge Avenue. A vehicle behind them crossed the double yellow line and tried to pass the police SUV as it turned left, striking the front driver’s side corner, then fled northbound on Washington Street at high speed.

Officers say they did not pursue due to safety concerns, and there are no reported injuries.

Following an investigation, Leesburg police charged D’Andre Jamison, 25, of Leesburg with one felony count of hit and run and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. He is being held on those and other unrelated charges by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department. Police have asked anyone who has relevant information to contact Officer C. Thompson at 703-771-4500 or [email protected]. To remain anonymous, call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.