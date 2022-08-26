LaRock Presents Lovettsville New Town Charter

Del. Dave LaRock (R-33) presented the Lovettsville Town Council with the town’s new town charter on Aug. 25.

LaRock thanked Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine and Vice Mayor Christopher Hornbaker for their participation in the process saying the updates allow for “continued good and efficiency in government in the quaint and quiet and peaceful town of Lovettsville,” and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

The town charter passed unanimously in both houses during the General Assembly and was signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The charter was updated to correct some grammatical issues—for example, in the previous charter the mayor was referred to only as ‘he.’ It also changes the appointment process which, Fontaine said, gives the power back to the people. The new charter states council members can’t appoint someone to a full term on the town council; rather, they can appoint someone until a special election, according to the mayor.

The process to update the town charter started in June of 2021. It included more than 22 public notifications of the charter amendment as well as 11 different announcements in the mayor’s weekly email, and 11 public meetings, work session and public hearings, according to the mayor.

Fontaine said in the end they went through it line by line and the end product is “something the town can be proud of.”