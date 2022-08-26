Inova Nursing Center Resident Celebrates 105th Birthday

Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center resident Lois Rorex celebrated her 105th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, joined by other residents, Inova staff and her daughter Saundra Leslie—also a resident at the center.

Rorex describes herself as an “Irish girl from Arkansas” who has lived in several places around the globe, one of the most memorable being France. She loved going to the ballroom and swing dancing with her friends wherever she was. Today she can be found participating in almost any activity at the center, as she likes to stay busy. Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center resident Lois Rorex celebrates her 105th birthday Thursday, Aug. 25. [Contributed]

She attributed her long life and youthful looks to staying healthy and eating well. She has been a resident at the center since 2018.

Inova staff bought her a cake and punch for the special day, and she celebrated by opening presents at a small party with staff and other residents.