September: Attendance Awareness and Suicide Prevention

The School Board has adopted a proclamation declaring September Attendance Awareness Month to encourage regular school attendance.

Attendance in Loudoun schools last year was 94.53%. The proclamation reaffirms the division’s commitment to reduce chronic absenteeism rates with a focus starting as early as prekindergarten and kindergarten. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% or more of school for any reason.

Additionally, the School Board designated September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with a promise to promote greater awareness and effective suicide prevention strategies.