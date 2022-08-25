Students head into class at Broad Run High School in Ashburn. September is both Attendance and Suicide Awareness month.(Photo by Douglas Graham/Loudoun Now)
Education 

September: Attendance Awareness and Suicide Prevention

Alexis Gustin 0 Comments

The School Board has adopted a proclamation declaring September Attendance Awareness Month to encourage regular school attendance. 

Attendance in Loudoun schools last year was 94.53%. The proclamation reaffirms the division’s commitment to reduce chronic absenteeism rates with a focus starting as early as prekindergarten and kindergarten. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% or more of school for any reason.

Additionally, the School Board designated September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with a promise to promote greater awareness and effective suicide prevention strategies. 

