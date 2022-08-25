Robert Lee Brown, 1939-2022

Robert Lee “Bucky” Brown, 82, of Fulks Run died August 20, 2022, at his residence.



He was born September 22,1939 in Fairfax Co. to the late Bernard Oliver and Charlotte Louise Daniels Brown.



Robert worked for many years as a plumber before becoming owner/operator of Croson’s Store in Loudoun Co. on Rt.. 50. He was a member of the Arcola Vol. Fire Dept., an avid hunter, fisherman, Dallas Cowboys and Jeff Gordon fan. He also enjoyed racing cars at the Old Dominion Raceway.



On June 27,1959, he married Helen Lois Croson who survives. Also surviving are daughters, Deborah Lee St. Clair and husband Matthew of Berryville, Vickie Lee Ramirez and husband Fredy of Mount Jackson; son Robert Lee Brown Jr. of Star Tannery, VA; grandchildren David,Tricia (JC), Helena(Eric), Mikayla, Michael (Mia), Shawn( Pamela) Heather(Adam), Anthony(Autumn); 15 great grandchildren; sisters Mildred Gregory, Shirley Seymore, Viola Jones and husband Wayne, Frances Kidd; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by son, Roger L. “Poohie” Brown.



Ronnie Fulk will conduct a funeral service at 1:00 pm Wednesday at Mtn. Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 pm at the church. There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home.



The pallbearers will be David Fisher, Shawn Brown, Michael Brown, Anthony Ramirez, Fredy Ramirez, JC McDonald and Matthew St. Clair.



To send flower arrangements, or to plant trees in memory of Robert Lee “Bucky Brown, please visit www.grandlefuneralhome.com.