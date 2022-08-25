First Day of School For Loudoun Public Schools
More than 82,000 students hit the road this morning, in buses, on bikes and in cars for the first day of school at Loudoun’s 98 public schools.
Across the county kids were greeted by smiling and cheerful staff members as they walked into school. At Round Hill Elementary School in western Loudoun students walked into school to music played by the Woodgrove High School marching band and were greeted by ‘Beary’ the bear, the school mascot.
Principal Andrew Davis and Assistant Principal Daneesha Davis gave high five’s to kids to help them start the day.
The 2022-2023 school years marks the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit that students are not required to wear a mask. Masks are optional for anyone who wishes to wear one. Head Start preschool programs will continue to require masks both in the classroom and on school buses, per federal regulations.
Loudoun County Public Schools avoided a teacher shortage crisis this year, despite most of the country including other divisions in Virginia being hit with shortages. As of Monday Aug. 8 the county had hired 462 teachers and had a 98% fill rate of all school-based licensed positions as of Aug. 17, according to a press release.
The high fill rate is attributed to recruiting efforts, site-assigned substitute teachers, an initiative to hire long term subs to fill vacancies and a growing sub pool, according to the release.
The school year started with several school start times adjusted in order to help address the bus driver shortage in the county. Twenty-nine elementary schools are starting 20-25 minutes earlier than last year at 7:30 a.m., meaning an earlier bus pick up time. Those same schools are also dismissing 20-25 minutes earlier. Additionally, 30 other elementary schools’ start times were changed to start and end 10 minutes later. Twelve middle and 17 high schools’ start and end times were also adjusted. LCPS has 740 buses in its fleet and covers 514 routes.
Parents should check ParentVUE frequently during the first weeks of school for any changes to their child’s bus schedule, as routes and schedules may shift, according to LCPS Public Information Officer Wayde Byard. He wrote that the school district will work over the next few weeks to adjust routes based on ridership.