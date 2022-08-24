William Luther Lowry, 1939-2022

William Luther “Bill” Lowry, 83, of Lovettsville passed from this earthly life on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in West Reading, Pennsylvania surrounded by his loved ones.

Bill was born August 4, 1939, to Norvel Lee Lowry Sr. and Laura Green Lowry.

Bill, affectionately known as “Billy” by close friends and family, spent his early years in the Pleasant Valley area of Loudoun County near Arcola on his grandfather’s dairy farm. In 1946, his father purchased a farm on Rte. 704 near Hamilton and began his own dairy operation. Bill had many happy memories of growing up there working along with his family on the farm, riding his horse, Joe Allen, and spending time with his schoolmates. Then in 1954, the family again moved upon purchasing the George Wright Washington farm at Irish Corner near Lovettsville where they further expanded their dairy, continuing in the business until the 1980s.

Bill attended elementary school in Arcola, the remainder of elementary, and middle school in Lincoln, and graduated from the newly opened Loudoun County High School in 1958. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country honorably from 1959 to 1961. Following basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Bill served in Germany until his enlistment ended.

Upon returning home he met the love of his life, Marcia Lowe. They were married in 1963 and and raised their four loving children. Bill took an active role in the activities of the church, particularly as trustee. Transitioning in 1980 from the farm to the railroad, he began a 20-year career with CSX Transportation as a railroad tower operator until his retirement in 2000. In his retirement, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, making furniture for his family in his wood shop, and hanging out with his beloved pets and faithful sidekicks, Moe and Missy. Bill’s family was the most important part of his life, and he was all the world to them. He was a loving husband, father and granddad and truly cherished his family. He had a joyful nature and playful sense of humor which endeared him to everyone he met and knew.

Preceding him in death were his mother and father, brother Norvel Lee Lowry, Jr. and his wife, Barbara, and sister Linda Lowry Dove and her husband, Edward. Survivors include his loving wife, Marcia, son William Brett Lowry (Nancy) of Myerstown, PA; daughter Amy Lowry Griffin of Chantilly; son Derek Ross Lowry of Lovettsville; daughter Erin Lowry Brosius (Michael) of Radford; his grandchildren Billy Lowry, Tyler Griffin, Allie Griffin, and Zachary Brosius, and a number of special nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, 201 Edwards Ferry Rd., NE, Leesburg, VA 20176 where a service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be at 2:00 pm at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s memory either to the Lovettsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company or to Mobile Hope, 302 Parker Court SE, Leesburg VA 20175.