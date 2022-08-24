No More Universal Free School Meals

Universal free meals won’t be offered at Loudoun County Public Schools this year as that pandemic-era federally funding program ends.

Meal prices will be the same as they were pre-COVID with breakfast costing $2.10, and lunch at the K-5 grade level costing $3.05 and $3.15 at the 6-12 grade level. A la carte items meeting Smart Snack Standards will be available for purchase during the lunch period.

Families may prepay for meals using the new Titan meal payment system. Parents or guardians of students who may qualify for free or reduced-price meals can find the free or reduced-price form on the school division website under first day information. Schools with more than 50% of students qualifying for free or reduced-price meals will provide free breakfast and lunch to the entire school. One snack or one supper daily will also be provided at schools that have an after-school enrichment program and more than 50% of students qualifying for free or reduced-price meals.