New Airport Noise Map Sees Developer Pushback, ‘Deceptive’ Mailer

The county’s work to update the airport noise overlay in the Zoning Ordinance to reflect an updated study has drawn pushback from developers hoping to push forward with residential development near Dulles Airport.

The new maps are based on a 2019 study of aircraft noise around the airport, both now and in the future with plans for more air traffic and a fifth, east-west runway on the southern end of airport property. That overlay doesn’t control air traffic, an authority reserved for the federal government.

And in the highest-noise areas, county policy forbids residential development. That has gotten protest from developers who were hoping to build homes in some areas that have newly drawn into that high-noise rule—and a strongly-worded response to those developers’ tactics from Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles).

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority representatives have long warned that permitting homes in high-noise zones around the airport isn’t just bad for the people living there—it could also lead to complaints to the Federal Aviation Administration, which can lead to restrictions on flights paths and hours, limiting business at the airport. The airports authority has already seen that happen at its other airport, Reagan National Airport in Arlington.

During a June 28 Planning Commission public hearing on the new noise maps that also featured concerns from residents living near the airport, representatives from several major developers and related companies in Loudoun urged the commission to either recommend the county not adopt the new maps, or to carve out exceptions or grandfathering for their projects.

“The ‘live, work, learn and play’ planning that goes into what can be a world-class community, that can go away,” said Chris Garland, representing developer Beatty Companies which owns the Dulles Landing shopping center, and referring to the Board of Supervisors’ vision statement for Loudoun to be a place “where everyone can be proud to live, work, learn and play.”

“That’s going to go away, even though we don’t know what might not come in the future. When is a fifth runway going to be built, that ‘live work learn and play’ is going to go away,” Garland said. “…. That’s going to turn into trucks, service, storage and distribution. It’s your choice. You guys can do something about it now, and we are ready to work with you and collaborate.”

Representatives from other developers, like Toll Brothers, made similar cases.

Land Use Planner Michael Romeo from the law firm Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, which frequently represents large developers in applications to the county, said “there is no publicized or compelling need to change the noise contours at this time.” He argued existing homeowners in the newly drawn high noise zone would not be able to make improvements to their homes, which he said would become non-conforming uses under county zoning. A map of the proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District. [Loudoun County]

“Even if a creative solution is provided to issue permits for additions and decks for these homes, it will not change the fact that affected homeowners will now own nonconforming homes,” he said. “This classification will negatively affect the marketability and sales perception of these homes. And for what purpose?”

The outcry from developers also led to a mailed and online marketing campaign from Dulles Landing urging residents to oppose the new noise overlay—which drew a strongly worded response from Letourneau in a newsletter to constituents, titled “Dulles Landing’s Deceptive Campaign to Build Apartments.”

“Unfortunately, the material from Dulles Landing is quite deceptive and obfuscates their real intent—to build 600 apartments at the shopping center,” Letourneau wrote.

He wrote it’s “not a secret that Dulles Landing is struggling.” He said he has been trying to help the shopping center since it opened, which he said is hampered by the developer’s decisions not to build access to Rt. 50, the mix of businesses in the shopping center, and inadequate signage—with the county having approved new sign plans more than a year ago, but so far no new signs going up.

“The plan that the Dulles Landing developers came up with for the future of the shopping center is to build 600 apartments on what was supposed to be commercial space—actually a restaurant park in their most recent approvals—on their property,” Letourneau wrote. “They say that if they are able to do this, they would potentially be able to finance other parts of the project to bring additional components to the shopping center. I have made it absolutely clear to them—directly—that I am not going to support residential development in that location.”

He said there is nothing from the county government preventing the developer from bringing in the “highly desired recreation, entertainment, dining, shopping, and gathering spaces for outdoor concerts, farmers’ markets, and community celebrations” mentioned in the mailing, which does not mention apartments.

“If you do support the 600 apartments in this location, then you certainly can let us know, and we may respectfully disagree—but at least now you have the facts,” he wrote.

The Planning Commission voted 8-0-1, Vice Chairman Jeff Salmon (Dulles) absent, to send the new overlay to a work session for more consideration.