LCSO: Reckless Driving Suspect Temporarily Eludes Deputies

A Leesburg man on Wednesday was charged with six counts of reckless driving and other traffic violations after twice leading county deputies on high-speed chases.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 22 a deputy on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Battlefield Parkway and Sycolin Road. As the deputy activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle sped up and continued driving recklessly. The deputy terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns, but was able to record the license plate.

The next morning at 7:57 a.m., another deputy on patrol saw the same vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver sped away, reaching speeds more than 100 mph and almost striking several vehicles. The deputy terminated the pursuit.

Deputies identified the suspect as D’Andre M. Jamison, 25, of Leesburg, and arrested him.

He was charged with three counts of felony reckless driving–evading, three counts of reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.