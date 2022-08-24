Aldie Resident Dies from Crash Injuries

A month after a rear-end crash on Ashburn Village Boulevard, a passenger in one of the vehicles has died from her injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. July 27. According to the report, the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry was northbound on Ashburn Village Boulevard near Waxpool Road when she rear-ended a 2013 Kia Forte. The driver of the Toyota was cited for following too closely.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Toyota were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries that were reported to be minor.

On Aug. 23, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that Josephine B. Nguyen, 89, of Aldie, had died from her injuries.