State Legislators Urge Airports to Raise Minimum Wage

A collection of 25 Northern Virginia state delegates and senators, including several representing Loudoun, signed an Aug. 19 letter to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority President and CEO John Potter urging the authority to raise the minimum wage and offer new health benefits at the region’s two major airports.

The legislators, all Democrats, wrote the $15 minimum wage planned for next year is still below a living wage in the reason, that contracted airport service workers should get paid sick leave and that all airport employers should provide quality health insurance. The wages are too low to retain adequate staffing, they wrote, and the lack of health benefits poses a danger to both employees and passengers.

“MWAA must act now to protect travelers and to help these vulnerable workers,” they wrote. “This is a public health issue. Without paid leave requirements, airport workers may face insurmountable economic pressure to come to work when they pose a risk to themselves and others. A paid sick leave requirement would protect workers, workers’ families, and passengers from COVID-19.”

Loudoun representatives Sens. John J. Bell (D-13), Barbara Favola (D-31) and Jennifer B. Boysko (D-33) and Dels. Karrie Delaney (D-67), Irene Shine (D-86) and Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) signed the letter.