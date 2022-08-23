Murder Charge Filed in Fatal Ashburn Assault

A 24-year-old Ashburn man has been charged with second-degree murder after the victim in an Aug.14 assault died from his injuries.

According to the Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office, Ever R. Cruz was arrested in Frederick, MD, following in investigation of an Aug. 15 case where a man was found critically injured at Waterpointe Terrace in the University Heights neighborhood. The victim, Pedro Casalez Cala, 38, of Ashburn, died from his injuries on Sunday.

Cruz initially was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. The new murder charge carries a sentence of five to 40 years in prison.