Loudoun Youth Homelessness Prevention Grant Applications Due

Nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun are encouraged to apply for local grant funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program Competition and Noncompetitive Award of Youth Homeless Demonstration Program Renewal and Replacement Grants.

The Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program funds development and implementation of a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness and sharing that experience with and mobilizing communities around the country toward the same end.

Eligible applicants must be an active member of the Loudoun Continuum of Care; be a nonprofit current on Form 990 filings; create an account in HUD’s portal e-snaps; and have established standard accounting practices such as internal controls and reliable budget tracking methods.

Interested organizations must also have emailed a letter of intent to apply to the Loudoun Continuum of Care at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. More information is online at loudoun.gov/cocfundingopportunities.