Letter: Jean Wright, Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions
Editor: Loudoun County Public Schools has wisely applied for the EPA’s Clean School Bus Grant Program for 25 EV school buses. If awarded, it would bring the number of EV school buses in the county to 46. While 46 EV buses are a small percentage of the school district’s approximately 800 diesel buses, it is a beginning for bettering physical health and well-being of our children and grandchildren, for LCPS staff and Loudoun County citizens.
Diesel school buses emit four of the EPA’s six worst pollutants for public and environmental health; the four are particulate matter (soot), carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide. These pollutants are factors in cases of asthma, allergies, and other upper respiratory issues. They also exacerbate these diseases.
When you stop behind an idling diesel bus while children climb on or off, you are breathing the same dangerous noxious emissions that the children experience. Only last year, a National Resources Defense Council study indicated that a child riding in a diesel bus could be exposed to up to four times the diesel exhaust that a child riding in a car ahead of the bus might be. Riding in the back of a diesel school bus, with windows closed, results in even more exposure to unhealthy emissions. Transport in diesel buses presents an important public health issue for our children, grandchildren, and others.
EV school buses, on the other hand, have no tailpipe emissions and thus provide a ride to school free from dangerous exhausts. For this reason alone, LCPS should not buy one more diesel bus. The LCPS must develop a plan for the replacement of all diesel buses with buses providing our youth a healthier ride to and from school. Any school bus orders for diesel buses need rescinding, replaced by an order for EV buses.
EV school buses can provide an important teaching tool to our students about public and environmental health. EV buses are a great show-and-tell for one of the ways Loudoun County Public Schools and the larger community put children’s health first.
Children want to be confident that their schools and communities are doing everything in their power to protect them from harm. That confidence grows through actions taken in support of their well-being. As we learn about the dangers of diesel fuel emissions and their effect upon children’s health, will the School Board develop a strategic plan for replacing diesel buses with EV buses?
If so, then every EV bus becomes evidence for LCPS actions taken in support of children’s physical health. It will communicate to our children and youth, we have your back. May every child in the LCPS system receive this inherent message as delivered by every new EV school bus: “We have your back.”
Rev. Dr. Jean Wright, Co-Founder
Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions
3 thoughts on “Letter: Jean Wright, Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions”
Somehow, by some miracle of god, nearly every single person you will run into today rode to school in a diesel-powered school bus.
And for our entire lives, we have been surrounded by these yellow behemoths at times during the day.
And you know what? We’re all just fine. Living our lives. In the absence of electric school busses.
I’m nearly 100% certain that the letter writer and their “alliance” wouldn’t be pushing unproven technology in the form of school busses powered by toxic materials and electricity, if those resources were being mined here in Loudoun, would they?
Nope. because it’s all being done “somewhere else.” The dirty mining, the dirty manufacturing, the dirty electricity generation, the power transmission… all in someone’s else’s backyard.
This is nothing but another demand letter from the cult of “green.”
Thank you Rev. Wright for your wonderful essay. I agree wholeheartedly that LCPS musn’t purchase one more diesel bus. Moreover, it should promptly begin phasing out its existing diesel buses. Goodness knows what their toxic emissions do to Little Loudouners. As the United Negro College Fund said in 1972 in its iconic advertising campaign: “A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste.” Welcome Back to School Students!
How about if we simply stop bussing children all over the county and allow them to walk to the closest school? It worked for me. I think I walked to school all but a few years in middle school and junior high.
And of course, let’s see how much those batteries cost to replace in a few years. There have already been horror stories about replacement batteries costing more than the original vehicle price. And let’s see how those batteries do in the coldest of winters. Batteries don’t do well in extreme cold weather.
And of course, we will need sufficient power generation facilities to charge those busses. I wonder if the author prefers nuclear or coal plants?