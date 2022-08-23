Letter: Jean Wright, Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions

Editor: Loudoun County Public Schools has wisely applied for the EPA’s Clean School Bus Grant Program for 25 EV school buses. If awarded, it would bring the number of EV school buses in the county to 46. While 46 EV buses are a small percentage of the school district’s approximately 800 diesel buses, it is a beginning for bettering physical health and well-being of our children and grandchildren, for LCPS staff and Loudoun County citizens.

Diesel school buses emit four of the EPA’s six worst pollutants for public and environmental health; the four are particulate matter (soot), carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide. These pollutants are factors in cases of asthma, allergies, and other upper respiratory issues. They also exacerbate these diseases.

When you stop behind an idling diesel bus while children climb on or off, you are breathing the same dangerous noxious emissions that the children experience. Only last year, a National Resources Defense Council study indicated that a child riding in a diesel bus could be exposed to up to four times the diesel exhaust that a child riding in a car ahead of the bus might be. Riding in the back of a diesel school bus, with windows closed, results in even more exposure to unhealthy emissions. Transport in diesel buses presents an important public health issue for our children, grandchildren, and others.

EV school buses, on the other hand, have no tailpipe emissions and thus provide a ride to school free from dangerous exhausts. For this reason alone, LCPS should not buy one more diesel bus. The LCPS must develop a plan for the replacement of all diesel buses with buses providing our youth a healthier ride to and from school. Any school bus orders for diesel buses need rescinding, replaced by an order for EV buses.

EV school buses can provide an important teaching tool to our students about public and environmental health. EV buses are a great show-and-tell for one of the ways Loudoun County Public Schools and the larger community put children’s health first.

Children want to be confident that their schools and communities are doing everything in their power to protect them from harm. That confidence grows through actions taken in support of their well-being. As we learn about the dangers of diesel fuel emissions and their effect upon children’s health, will the School Board develop a strategic plan for replacing diesel buses with EV buses?

If so, then every EV bus becomes evidence for LCPS actions taken in support of children’s physical health. It will communicate to our children and youth, we have your back. May every child in the LCPS system receive this inherent message as delivered by every new EV school bus: “We have your back.”

Rev. Dr. Jean Wright, Co-Founder

Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions