Investigators Seek Video Footage in Area of Sterling Shooting

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in Sterling.

According to the report, deputies were called to the area of West Church Road near Holly Avenue where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred at a home in the 700 block of West Church Road. Several people were located inside that residence.

Residents in that area are asked to review any home exterior security cameras for any suspicious activity between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 23.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 703-777-1021.