Suspected DWI Driver Faces Carjacking Charges after Crash

A North Carolina man has been charged after a crash involving a stolen vehicle and allegedly attempting to carjack several vehicles.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area Rt. 7 and Yellow Schoolhouse Road west of Round Hill at approximately 3:57 p.m. Saturday for a report of a reckless driver who had spun-out and crashed into the median. Witnesses reported after crashing the vehicle, the suspect, Collin R. Guilford, 20 of Greenville, NC, approached three drivers who had stopped at the scene and attempted to carjack their vehicles. One of the drivers was assaulted by Guilford and received a minor injury.

Guilford fled the area on foot, after attempting to enter additional vehicles nearby, and ran into a wooded area. Deputies and a K-9 team located Guilford and took him into custody.

Guilford allegedly resisted and attempted to assault the deputies while he was being placed in a patrol car. Believing that Guilford may have been under the influence of a substance, he was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

Guilford was charged with three counts of carjacking, one count of resisting arrest, one count of grand larceny-auto, one count of assault, and one count of driving while intoxicated. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.